OregonGoldRush | Triple jump final qualification history for Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica, for the first time in its history, will have three participants in the Women’s Triple Jump final of a major global athletics event.

National champion Shanieka Ricketts qualified with a jump of 14.45m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Ricketts, who won the silver in D0ha, advanced third from Group A, fifth overall, with compatriot Ackelia Smith, who measured a distance of 14.36 for a personal best effort. Smith qualified in one of the non-automatic spots in eighth overall.

Also through is former national champion Kimberly Williams, who advanced from Group B with a non-automatic qualifying distance of 14.27m in 12th overall.

Defending champion, Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who is also the Olympic champion and world record holder, qualified first with a mark of 14.72m.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com