OregonGoldRush | Tracey edged out, Goule through to 800 final

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule has qualified for the final of the Women’s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Goule, who competed in the second of three semi-finals, finished second in a fast 1:58:73 seconds. The race was won by Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in 1:58:51.

Jamaica’s second representative in the semi-finals, Adelle Tracey, failed to progress following her third place finish in semi-final one, stopping the clock at 2:00:21. The race was won by Kenya’s Mary Moraa in a time of 1:59:65.

America’s Athing Mu leads all qualifiers after she won semi-final three in 1:58:12.

The eight women down to participate in the women’s 800m final will be Kenya’s Moraa, USA’s Ajee Wilson, Mu, and Raevyn Rogers, Great Britain’s Hodgkinson, Jamaica’s Goule, Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji and Slovenia’s Anita Horvat.

