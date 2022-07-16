OregonGoldRush | Thomas-Dodd makes light work of qualification

Entornointeligente.com /

Former World Championship silver medallist, Danniel Thomas-Dodd made light work of qualification to the final of the women’s shot put at the World Athletics Championship at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon tonight.

Thomas-Dodd, throwing in Group B of the qualifiers, launched the shot put out to 19.09 metres, which was good enough for fourth in the qualification group and represented the fifth longest jump of the evening.

Also qualified are China’s Likiao Gong, who leads all qualifiers with a season’s best throw of 19.51.

Canada’s Sarah Mitton, 19.38, Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo, also 19.38, and the Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder, 19.16, all qualified ahead of Thomas-Dodd.

The 12-woman field in the final set for tomorrow at 8:25 p.m., is rounded out by China’s Jiayuan Son, the United States Jessica Woodard, New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche, the United States’ Maggie Ewen, here teammate Chase Ealey, and the Swedish pair of Fanny Roos and Axelina Johannson.

