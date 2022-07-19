OregonGoldRush | Shanieka Ricketts mines brilliant silver behind dominant Rojas

Entornointeligente.com /

A consistently good card paid off for Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts, who will leave Eugene, Oregon with a World Athletics Championships silver medal.

Ricketts, finished behind the most dominant athlete in the world today, in Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, who jumped a world-leading 15.47 metres to claim her third world title.

The Jamaican, on her way to her second World Championships silver medal, had a best leap of 14.89, which was among a series including three jumps of at least 14.80.

Her consistency was tested by the United States Tori Fanklin, who was third, cutting the sand with a first-round jump of 14.72, counting as her best.

But Franklin would not threaten again, just as Ricketts would not threaten Rojas.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com