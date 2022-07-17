17 julio, 2022
Mundo

OregonGoldRush | Seville fourth as Kerley takes Men's 100m world title

31 segundos ago
oregongoldrush_seville_fourth_as_kerley_takes_men_26_23039_3Bs_100m_world_title.jpg
Jamaica’s Oblique Seville placed fourth as the Americans made it a sweep of the medals in the final of the Men’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday evening.

Seville clocked 9.97 seconds but was no match for Fred Kerley, who won the event in 9.86 seconds. Silver went to Marvin Bracy, who finished in 9.88, while Trayvon Bromell clocked the same time for the bronze.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

