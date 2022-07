Entornointeligente.com /

Day four of the World Athletics Championships comes your way today with Jamaica’s sprinters, both men and women, back in action.

See today’s World Championships schedule below:

FIRST SESSION

08:15AM Women’s Marathon Final

11:35AM Women’s Long Jump Heptathlon

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com