OregonGoldRush | Schedule – July 16

The World Athletics Championships continues today.

Jamaica’s team captain Hansle Parchment goes into action later today, as well as Christopher Taylor and Jevaughn Powell. The fast men in Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake and Yohan Blake conclude their first sprint event, while Elaine Thompson Herah, Kemba Nelson, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, and Shericka Jackson get down to business.

Here is your Day Two schedule:

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

