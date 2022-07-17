OregonGoldRush | Pinnock places ninth in Men's Long Jump final

Entornointeligente.com /

National champion Wayne Pinnock finished ninth in the final of the Men’s Long Jump at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Pinnock cut the sand at 7.88m but the event was won by China’s Jianan Wang in a season’s best 8.36m.

Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou finished second at 8.32m, and third went to Simon Ehammer of Switzerland at 8.16m.

