Entornointeligente.com /

Rushell Clayton, the 2019 bronze medalist, is back in the final of the women’s 400 metres hurdles event at the World Athletics Championships.

Clayton finished third in semi-final heat two in a personal best (PB) 53.63 seconds on Wednesday to secure one of two non-automatic qualifying spots to the final.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com