OregonGoldRush | Nigerian smashes 100mh world record, Anderson breaks national record ahead of final

The women’s 100-metre hurdles at the World Athletics Championships promises to be as exciting as its final-day placement suggests with world, national and personal records going smashed all over the place at Hayward Field.

Nigerian Tobi Amusan got the ball rolling in the first of three semi-final heats, dwarfing the attempts of previous 100-metre hurdles world record holder, the United States’ Kendra Harrison, and Jamaica’s Daniel Williams.

Running in the first of three heats, Amusan got a great start, level with Williams and Harrison before pulling away over the last three hurdles.

The shock inside Hayward Field was almost tangible, Amusan not the least surprised person at the stadium.

Williams, who had run a season’s best 12.41 seconds for third and eventually a non-automatic qualification spot, was the first to congratulation the Nigerian.

