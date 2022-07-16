OregonGoldRush | Nick of time: Kenyan makes it to worlds, moves on in 100m

Entornointeligente.com /

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — For 10.10 seconds, Ferdinand Omanyala forgot all about the visa issues that almost kept him home, the jet lag from an international flight, and his mad dash from the airport to the track just to make it to the starting line in time.

Once the Kenyan sprinter crossed the finish line, though, the exhaustion hit him hard.

Next stop: bed.

But at least Omanyala can sleep easy Friday night knowing this — he has moved on to the semifinal round of the 100 metres at the world championships.

«I never knew I was tired until I ran that race,» said Omanyala, who advanced on a night when Fred Kerley turned in the fastest time at 9.79 seconds. «It was disappointing (the visa issues). But you have to put the challenges aside. You have to come here and run.»

