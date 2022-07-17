OregonGoldRush | Mowatt, Rowe, Hyde through to Men's 400m hurdles semis

Entornointeligente.com /

Kemar Mowatt, Shawn Rowe, and Jaheel Hyde are all through to the semi-finals of the Men’s 400m Hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Mowatt is the fastest Jamaican entering the semifinals, clocking 49.44 seconds to finish second in heat two. The race was won by Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos in 49.41.

Rowe was sixth in heat four, advancing as a non-automatic qualifier with a time of 49.51. The race was won by Estonia’s Rasmus Mägi in 48.78.

Hyde, Jamaica’s national champion, was third in heat three in 50.03. The race was won by Norway’s defending world champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm, who recently returned from a 10-month lay-off with injury. He finished in a season’s best time of 49.34. Belgium’s Julien Watrin was second in 49.83.

The United States of America’s (USA) Khallifah Rosser holds the fastest time heading into the semi-finals, winning heat five in 48.62.

