OregonGoldRush | Kenya's Cherono, USA's Ross provisionally suspended by AIU for anti-doping violations

Kenya’s marathon runner Lawrence Cherono and American quarter-miler Randolph Ross have been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Saturday. It means both athletes are out of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Lawrence tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list for 2022 as a metabolic modulator.

Substances in this category modify how the body metabolises fat. Trimetazidine is approved for use in some countries to treat chest pain stemming from a lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart.

Trimetazidine is a non-specified substance, and a provisional suspension is mandatory after an adverse analytical finding for such a substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules unless certain conditions apply.

Cherono’s sample was collected by the AIU during an out-of-competition test on May 23. The WADA-accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland that analysed the sample, received it on May 27, and notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding on Wednesday.

