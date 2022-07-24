OregonGoldRush | July 24 Schedule

Entornointeligente.com /

The final day of the World Athletics Championships comes your way today.

Jamaican sprint hurdles, Danielle Williams, Megan Tapper, and Britany Anderson face a semi-final, the experienced Natoya Goule has an 800-metre final to consider, and the country’s 4×400 teams have to ask themselves what part they want to play in closing out the show.

See today’s schedule below:

FIRST SESSION

8:15AM Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com