OregonGoldRush | July 23 Schedule

Welcome back to another day of World Athletics Championships action.

Today Jamaicans, Britany Anderson, Megan Tapper and Danielle Williams get their first taste of competition in the 100-metre hurdles, while the men and women of the one-lap event go in chase of 4×400 relay glory.

Of course, Jamaica’s sprinters also return today to take on the finals of the men’s and women’s 4×100 metre relays.

See today’s schedule below:

FIRST SESSION

