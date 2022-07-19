OregonGoldRush | July 19

Entornointeligente.com /

Day five of the World Athletics Championships comes your way today with Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde, Janieve Russell, Shiann Salmon, and Rushell Clayton taking on the one-lap hurdles.

The high-jumping Jamaicans are also on the Hayward Field infield today, with national champion Kimberly Williamson and Lamara Distin, while on the track, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Elaine Thompson take on the 200 semifinals.

Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle are also in action in the discus final.

See today’s World Championships schedule below:

