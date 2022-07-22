OregonGoldRush | Jordan Scott misses out on triple jump final

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott failed to progress beyond the qualification round of the men’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Scott, Jamaica’s lone representative in the men’s triple-jump, finishing 10th in Group A with a hop skip and jump of 16.42 metres.

Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo took only one jump, leaping out to 17.16, to earn automatic qualification. The automatic qualification mark at the World Championships in the triple jump is 17.05.

Pichardo’s leap was the biggest of the evening.

Other good qualification jumps came from China’s Yaming Zhu (17.08m), Burkina Faso’s Hughes Fabrice Zango (17.15m), Italy’s Emanuel Ihemeje (17.13sb), United States’ Will Claye (16.70m), and Cuba’s Lazaro Matinez (17.06m).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com