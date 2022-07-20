OregonGoldRush | Janieve Russell serious about Eugene campaign

Entornointeligente.com /

Eugene, Oregon:

National 400m hurdles champion Janieve Russell is not taking her 2022 World Athletics Championship campaign for granted.

Having missed out on previous editions of the event, Russell says that she is intent on giving herself the best chance at making the podium, as the first round of the women’s 400m hurdles begin on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

«It was the hardest (at the National Senior Championships),» Russell told The Gleaner on Monday. «I was really nervous. I just wanted to make the team. And now that I am here, I’m just taking it a step at a time, a round at a time. I just have to follow the coach’s instructions and have confidence in myself.»

Russell was a part of the mixed relay team at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, but not in the individual 400m hurdles event, nor in 2017. Her season’s best is 53.63 seconds, which she clocked to win the title at the National Championships, faster than her national teammates Shiann Salmon and Rushell Clayton, who will also be in action.

