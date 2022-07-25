OregonGoldRush | Jamaica’s 4×400-metre women push medal tally to 10 with silver

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica ended the World Athletics Championships with 10 medals, courtesy of its women’s 4×400-metre team, who mined silver in the final event of the meet at the Hayward Field earlier.

The Jamaican team of Candice McLeod Janieve Rusell, Stephenie Ann McPherson, and Charokee Young clocked three minutes, 20.74 seconds (3:20.74) to finish behind the United States, whose gold medal had the added significance of bringing Allyson Felix her 20th World Championships medal. Felix delayed her retirement to run in the heats of the 4x400s.

The US quartet of Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson, and Sydney McLaughlin, clocked 3:17.79, to claim that gold medal.

Finishing behind the Jamaicans were the team of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who came home in 3:22.64.

McLeod opened proceedings for the Jamaicans with a 50.76-second split, while Russell was quickest of all in 49.90, chasing the very fast United States’ Abby Steiner, 49.99.

