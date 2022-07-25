OregonGoldRush | Jamaica’s 4×400-metre men grab brilliant silver

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s 4×400-metre men made it nine medals for the island after copping a brilliant silver on the final day of competition at the World Athletics Championships inside the Hayward Field stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The team of Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Jevaughn Powell and Christopher Taylor clocked two minutes, 58.58 seconds (2:56.58) to finish behind the United States’ 2:56.

Belgium were third in 2:58.72.

Bloomfield gave Jamaica a good start, finishing his leg in 45.86 seconds, the third quickest opening split.

Jamaica would remain third despite a fast 43.95 from Nathon Allen, but the team had been keeping in touch with Trinidad and Tobago, who were second at that point.

