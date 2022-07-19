OregonGoldRush | Jamaican women have easy time of 200 qualifications

Entornointeligente.com /

There were no major problems at the World Athletics Championships for the three Jamaican 100-metre medallists as they turned their attention to the first round of the 200 metres at Hayward Field earlier this evening.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who mined silver in last night’s 100, opened proceedings with a comfortable win, clocking 22.33 seconds to get the better of Ecuador’s Gabriela Anahi Suarez, 22.56, and Italy’s Dalia Kaddari, 22.75.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the bronze medal over the shortest of the sprints, came through her qualification, finishing second in 22.41, behind some good running from Namibia’s Beatrice Maslingi, 22.27. Denmark’s Ida Karstoft was third in 22.85.

Five-time world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce was also comfortable in qualifying, bouncing her way to second place in 22.26 seconds. Ahead of her, was a brilliant performance from Niger’s Aminatou Seyni, who ran a national record 21.98 to go into tomorrow’s semi-final with the fastest time.

The Jamaicans are expected to see competition from the United States’ Abby Steiner, who looked comfortable, winning her heat in 22.26. Steiner finished ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji, 22.34, and Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, 22.61.

