OregonGoldRush | Jamaica through to women’s 4x100m final

Jamaica’s quartet of Briana Williams, Natalliah Whyte, Remona Burchell and Kemba Nelson are through to the final of the women’s 4x100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Running from the outside lane in heat one, Jamaica finished second behind Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 42.37 seconds.

The Great Britain team, anchored by Daryl Neita, finished in 41.99.

In the second and final heat, the United States, with their quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Aleia Hobbs, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry, crossed the tape first in 41.56.

Team USA will lead all qualifiers with the fastest time heading into the finals.

