OregonGoldRush | Jamaica qualifies scrapes into men’s 4x100m final

Jamaica’s quartet of Ackeem Blake, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Conroy Jones and Jelani Walker scraped into the final of the men’s 4x100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jamaica finished fourth in heat two of two in a time of 38.33 seconds. The race was won by France, who stopped the clock at 38.09. Canada, with anchor leg runner Andre de Grasse back on track were second in 38.01, while South Africa were third in 39.31, Akani Simbine successfully holding off the challenge of fast-finishing Jelani Walker.

The United States’ men, as was the case among the women, looked the most impressive unit, winning heat one and leading all qualifiers with 37.87.

They will be joined by Great Britain, Ghana, France, Canada, South Africa and Jamaica.

The final is to be run tomorrow at 9:50 p.m. Jamaica time.

