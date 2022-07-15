OregonGoldRush | Jamaica qualifies after mixed 4×400 burn up

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica have qualified for their first final at these World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon.

Running in heat two of the 4×400-metre mixed relays, the Jamaican team of Demish Gaye Roneisha McGregor, Karayme Bartley, and Tiffany James clocked 3:13.95 seconds to secure the third and final automatic qualifying spot.

The heat was won by the Dominican Republic in 3:13.22, while Ireland were second in 3:13.88.

Gaye opened with a 46.22-second opening leg to give the Jamaicans the slimmest of leads.

McGregor, running the second leg seemed to be holding that lead until the final few metres when a late charging field caught her, leaving Bartley fight his way back from third place.

