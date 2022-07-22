OregonGoldRush | Jackson strikes gold, Fraser-Pryce silver

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won her first World Championship gold medal and became the fastest woman alive over 200 metres at the end of an enthralling 21.45 seconds.

Running from lane four, Jackson’s time, a championship record, is the second fastest 200-metre time in history, second only to the United States’ Florence Griffith-Joyner’s World and Olympic record, 21.34.

World 100m champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, finished second in a season’s best 21.81, while defending champion, Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, took home the bronze in 22.02.

Jamaica’s third representative, Elaine Thompson-Herah, had to settle for seventh after clocking 22.39.

This marks the first time Jamaica has completed a one-two finish in the 200 at a World Championships.

