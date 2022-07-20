OregonGoldRush | Indian javelin thrower inspiring nation

Entornointeligente.com /

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — There was no grand plan that launched Neeraj Chopra on the path to becoming an Olympic champion javelin thrower, only a simple suggestion.

Pudgy and pampered — his description — as a kid growing up in the northern part of India, Chopra’s uncle suggested one day that he head out to a nearby stadium to get some exercise.

It was there that Chopra first saw the javelin. Some might say it was love at first flight — a twist of fate that has made him a gold medallist and a recognisable name in a country of a billion people. Chopra will try to add another title to his growing list of achievements starting Thursday in the qualifying round at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

«I keep hearing stories about kids wanting to take up athletics and parents also being more open to allowing their children to take up sport,» the 24-year-old Chopra said in an email interview with The Associated Press.

«That is what I believe is the true legacy of my medal, and it is something I am incredibly happy and proud about.»

