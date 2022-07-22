OregonGoldRush | Heartbreak for Gordon-Powell, Goule, Tracey through

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule and Adelle Tracey are through to the semi-finals of the women’s 800m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Despite winning the National Championships, Chrisann Gordon-Powell failed to progress beyond the heats after finishing fifth in heat five, clocking 2:01:91 seconds. The race was won by the United States’ Raevyn Rogers in 2:01:36.

Eight-time national champion and veteran Natoya Goule won heat six in a time of 2:00:06 to progress as an automatic qualifier.

Adelle Tracey, who finished third in heat one, secured the final automatic qualifying spot after clocking a personal best time of 1:59:20. The race was won by Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji who leads all qualifiers.

Jamaica’s pair of Natoya Goule and Adelle Tracey will enter the semi-final round with the third and fourth fastest time respectively.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com