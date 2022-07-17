OregonGoldRush | Hassan finishes fourth in world 10,000m, Gidey gets gold

Entornointeligente.com /

EUGENE, Oregon (AP):

Endurance icon Sifan Hassan wasn’t going for three medals this time. Now, she won’t even get two.

The Dutch distance workhorse got outraced to the line in a fight-to-the-finish 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. She finished fourth, behind Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, Hellen Obiri of Kenya, and Obiri’s late-charging teammate, Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi.

Gidey won in 30:09.94 minutes. Only 0.62 seconds separated the top four runners.

It means Hassan’s only chance for a medal will come next week in the 5,000m, a race in which she is the reigning Olympic champion.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com