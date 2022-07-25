OregonGoldRush | Goule produces season’s best for fifth over 800

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule produced the best race she has all season to end fifth in the 800 metres on the final day of competition at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon earlier this evening.

The race was won by favourite, the United States’ Athing Mu in a world leading one minute, 56.30 seconds (1:56.30) to get the better of a wonderful challenge from Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, who ran a season’s best 1:56.38. Kenya’s Mary Moraa picked up a bronze medal, running a personal best 1:56.71.

Goule, who traditionally fades toward the end of races after front-running, went to the back of the pack for a race run at good clip. It is possible she waited too long to make her move, begin to step past the field with 300 metres to go.

At 200 metres, with the pace quickening, she was still not where she wanted to be and had to move with 150 metres to go, coming through the field for fifth in 1:57.90.

While Goule was closing, Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, who also ran a personal best of 1:57.02, was too far to the good in fourth place.

