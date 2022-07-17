OregonGoldRush | Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, Nelson, Thompson-Herah all advance from 100m prelims

Entornointeligente.com /

Defending world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and her compatriots Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Kemba Nelson are all through to the semi-finals of the Women’s 100m event at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce, who is the fastest women in the world this year at 10.67 seconds, sped to a comfortable 10.87, the second fastest time of the round, to win heat one.

Jackson, Jamaica’s national champion, won heat two in 11.02.

New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs set an Oceania record of 11.08 for second in the heat, while Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas clocked the same time for third.

Thompson-Herah, the reigning Olympic Games sprint double champion, also secured her place in the semi-finals, winning heat three in 11.15.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com