OregonGoldRush | Fedrick Dacres ready to brave pain in hunt for discus throw medal

Eugene, Oregon:

Despite still struggling with an abductor problem, World Athletics Championship silver medallist Fedrick Dacres is not looking for any excuses as he competes in the Men’s Discus Throw final at on Tuesday at 8:33 p.m.

Dacres advanced to the final with a throw of 64.49m to qualify from group B. He is still recovery from that abductor injury which saw him not compete at the National Senior Championships last month.

Dacres had injury last season, and did not make the Olympic final in Tokyo. But despite his recent problem, Dacres said he will power through it.

«It is a bit uncomfortable but I understand that I have to throw because it makes no sense that we come all this way to flop out because of a little pain,» Dacres told The Gleaner . «I just have to go through. If we can fix it after this, we fix it after this.»

