OregonGoldRush | Debutant Hall misses women’s discus final

Jamaica’s lone Women’s representative in the discus, Samantha Hall, throwing from Group B of the first round, failed to progress to the final of the event after finishing 14th.

Hall, a two-time national champion, could only manage to muster a best throw of 56.99 metres, well below her personal best of 62.94.

The United States’ Valarie Allman leads all qualifiers through to Wednesday’s final with a 68.36-metre effort. Dutch thrower Jorinde Van Klinken, who threw a season’s best 65.66, follows closely.

Interestingly, Allman was in jeopardy of missing the final, fouling twice, before unleashing the big effort. The relief was palpable.

The Caribbean does have one representative still in the hunt for a medal with Cuba’s Yaimé Pérez, producing a season’s best 65.32.

