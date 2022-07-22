21 julio, 2022
OregonGoldRush | Blake looks fine, set for more tests ahead of 4x100s

Daniel Wheeler/Staff Reporter

Jamaica’s technical leader at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Maurice Wilson, says Yohan Blake’s availability for tomorrow’s men’s 4x100m heats will depend on an evaluation by the medical staff.

Blake withdrew from the 200m semi-final on Tuesday, citing an inability to compete on medical grounds. Reports had indicated that there had been swelling in a leg.

Blake was at Lane Community College today for the team’s relay training session, two days later.

Wilson said that while Blake seemed fine, he would wait on the assessment before a decision on the running order.

