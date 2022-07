Entornointeligente.com /

The Gleaner can confirm that 400m runner Anthony Cox has tested postive for COVID 19.

Cox who is a member of the 4x400m relay pool will be isolation and monitored for the next five days before doing another test.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com