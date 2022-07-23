OregonGoldRush | Anderson, Williams, Tapper through to Women's 100m Hurdles semis

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaican trio of Britany Anderson, Danielle Williams, and Megan Tapper have all advanced to the semi-final round of the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Anderson, the national champion, won her heat in 12.59 seconds, ahead of Canada’s Michelle Harrison (12.95), and Denmark’s Mette Graversgaard (13.04). Defending champion Nia Ali, of the United States (US), battled with Anderson until clipping the ninth hurdle, falling, and then disqualified.

Williams clocked 12.87 for second, behind Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who clocked a national record of 12.40.

Tapper was also second in her heat, with a time of 12.73, behind the US’ Alia Armstrong (12.48).

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic champion, won her heat in 12.52. Also through are the US’ world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.60), Great Britain’s Cindy Sember (12.67), the Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton (12.69), Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska (12.70), and the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser (12.76).

