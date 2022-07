Entornointeligente.com /

National record holder Navasky Anderson failed to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 800 metres competition at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday.

Anderson, Jamaica’s only competitor in the men’s two-lap event, finished seventh in heat three in one minute 48.37 seconds.

