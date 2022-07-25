OregonGoldRush | Amusan takes gold, Anderson bags brilliant 100mh silver

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson bagged a World Athletics Championships silver medal behind new world record holder, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, in the women’s 100-metre hurdles this evening.

Amusan, who had run a world record, 12:12 seconds, in the semi-finals, was even more brilliant in the final, clocking 12.06 to dismiss the quickest field ever assembled over the event.

Unfortunately, the wind reading was 2.5 metres per second, just over the 2.0 legal limit, denying the Nigerian, who was winning the country’s first World Championships gold medal, a second world record.

Anderson was in sparkling form, getting out of the blocks early and running cleanly to clock 12:23, just three-hundredths of a second off what was the United States’ Kendra Harrison’s 12.20 world record.

The clocking from Anderson would have, again, lowered Jamaica’s national record if not for the wind.

