OregonGoldRush | Adelle Tracey makes first World Championship final as a Jamaican

Middle-distance runner, Adelle Tracey, who only recently began running under the Jamaican banner, has made her way into the World Athletics Championship semi-final.
Running in heat two of three, Tracey held on for the final of six automatic qualification spots in a race that was fast enough to include four non-automatic qualifiers.
Tracey clocked 4:05.14 seconds to qualify for the semi-final, the 13th fastest time of the evening.
The quickest qualifier of the day was Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked 4:02.68
The semi finals take place tomorrow at 9:05 p.m.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner