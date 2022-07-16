OregonGoldRush | Adelle Tracey makes first World Championship final as a Jamaican

Entornointeligente.com /

Middle-distance runner, Adelle Tracey, who only recently began running under the Jamaican banner, has made her way into the World Athletics Championship semi-final.

Running in heat two of three, Tracey held on for the final of six automatic qualification spots in a race that was fast enough to include four non-automatic qualifiers.

Tracey clocked 4:05.14 seconds to qualify for the semi-final, the 13th fastest time of the evening.

The quickest qualifier of the day was Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked 4:02.68

The semi finals take place tomorrow at 9:05 p.m.

