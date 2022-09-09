Orane urges Holness gov’t to appoint independent senators

Entornointeligente.com /

FORMER INDEPENDENT senator, Douglas Orane, wants the Government to act quickly on calls for the Senate to be expanded to include independent senators and for the Constitution to be amended to enshrine the provision in law.

The retired business executive said that it is clear that the overwhelming majority of Jamaicans want independent senators to be a part of the parliamentary democracy, based on the results of the latest RJRGLEANER Group-commissioned Don Anderson poll, which indicated that 70 per cent of Jamaicans supported the inclusion of the independent senators.

In the poll that was conducted from July 16-25, 16 per cent of the 1,113 respondents opposed the idea while 14 per cent were uncertain.

Responding to whether the Government should consider amending the Constitution to allow for the appointment of independents, he said: «Absolutely.»

«And the quicker, the better and we have the ideal opportunity since the Government has said that they’re proceeding to have a review of Jamaica’s Constitution in the near future. So, now is the time to put that on the table,» he added.

