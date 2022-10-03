Opposition Leader says PM continues to disrespect citizens

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley continued to disrespect citizens when he hosted a «lavish and expensive party for himself and his wealthy friends at Mille Fleurs last Saturday.»
According to a press release from the opposition, «this government is totally detached from reality and is leading the country down a path of anarchy.»
The following is a press release from the Opposition Leader:
Keith Rowley continued to disrespect citizens last Saturday at Mille Fleurs when he totally ignored the suffering of the poor and working class and instead hosted an expensive and lavish party for himself and his wealthy friends, which was paid for with taxpayer dollars.
It was a most evil act of incitement against citizens, reminiscent of the behaviour of detached tyrants and dictators. This latest provocation comes on the heels of statements from PNM ministers scolding the population.
Marvin Gonzales has told citizens to not eat macaroni pie and ham to adapt to new fuel price increases.
Shamfa Cudjoe has berated the population a
s being greedy and unwilling to make sacrifices.
Keith Scotland has demanded the country return to using coal pots and bicycles.
Brian Manning was perhaps the most senseless of all, by calling for the removal of the subsidy on premium gasoline, when in fact they have already removed it at current oil prices and are actually overcharging the population for premium gas. Worse, is that Brian Manning is a minister in the ministry of finance and does not know this.
Reporting of the lavish event said taxpayer dollars were used to have «transformed Mille Fleurs into a period reminiscent of the 1900s, complete with large bouquets of roses to add to the opulence. Women were dressed in corsets and long skirts complete with hats, gloves, and umbrellas, while the men wore white suits.»
Keith Rowley and his government uses taxpayer money for roses and rose champagne but none for paying workers, none for the fuel subsidy, none for road repairs, none for subsiding utilities, none for children’s education and none for senior citizens!
This opulent party for Rowley and his wealthy friends is a hateful provocation to the citizens of this country. This government is totally detached from reality and is leading the country down a path of anarchy.
I call on the government to withdraw this evil budget and to treat the poor and working class with respect!
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian