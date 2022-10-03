Opposition Leader says PM continues to disrespect citizens

Entornointeligente.com /

Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad Bisses­sar says Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley con­tin­ued to dis­re­spect cit­i­zens when he host­ed a «lav­ish and ex­pen­sive par­ty for him­self and his wealthy friends at Mille Fleurs last Sat­ur­day.»

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the op­po­si­tion, «this gov­ern­ment is to­tal­ly de­tached from re­al­i­ty and is lead­ing the coun­try down a path of an­ar­chy.»

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Op­po­si­tion Leader:

Kei­th Row­ley con­tin­ued to dis­re­spect cit­i­zens last Sat­ur­day at Mille Fleurs when he to­tal­ly ig­nored the suf­fer­ing of the poor and work­ing class and in­stead host­ed an ex­pen­sive and lav­ish par­ty for him­self and his wealthy friends, which was paid for with tax­pay­er dol­lars.

It was a most evil act of in­cite­ment against cit­i­zens, rem­i­nis­cent of the be­hav­iour of de­tached tyrants and dic­ta­tors. This lat­est provo­ca­tion comes on the heels of state­ments from PNM min­is­ters scold­ing the pop­u­la­tion.

Mar­vin Gon­za­les has told cit­i­zens to not eat mac­a­roni pie and ham to adapt to new fu­el price in­creas­es.

Sham­fa Cud­joe has be­rat­ed the pop­u­la­tion a

s be­ing greedy and un­will­ing to make sac­ri­fices.

Kei­th Scot­land has de­mand­ed the coun­try re­turn to us­ing coal pots and bi­cy­cles.

Bri­an Man­ning was per­haps the most sense­less of all, by call­ing for the re­moval of the sub­sidy on pre­mi­um gaso­line, when in fact they have al­ready re­moved it at cur­rent oil prices and are ac­tu­al­ly over­charg­ing the pop­u­la­tion for pre­mi­um gas. Worse, is that Bri­an Man­ning is a min­is­ter in the min­istry of fi­nance and does not know this.

Re­port­ing of the lav­ish event said tax­pay­er dol­lars were used to have «trans­formed Mille Fleurs in­to a pe­ri­od rem­i­nis­cent of the 1900s, com­plete with large bou­quets of ros­es to add to the op­u­lence. Women were dressed in corsets and long skirts com­plete with hats, gloves, and um­brel­las, while the men wore white suits.»

Kei­th Row­ley and his gov­ern­ment us­es tax­pay­er mon­ey for ros­es and rose cham­pagne but none for pay­ing work­ers, none for the fu­el sub­sidy, none for road re­pairs, none for sub­sid­ing util­i­ties, none for chil­dren’s ed­u­ca­tion and none for se­nior cit­i­zens!

This op­u­lent par­ty for Row­ley and his wealthy friends is a hate­ful provo­ca­tion to the cit­i­zens of this coun­try. This gov­ern­ment is to­tal­ly de­tached from re­al­i­ty and is lead­ing the coun­try down a path of an­ar­chy.

I call on the gov­ern­ment to with­draw this evil bud­get and to treat the poor and work­ing class with re­spect!

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com