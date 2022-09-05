Opposition Leader congratulates newly-appointed British Prime Minister 

Entornointeligente.com /

Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad Bisses­sar con­grat­u­lat­ed new­ly-ap­point­ed British Prime Min­is­ter Eliz­a­beth Truss. In a press re­lease is­sued to­day, the Op­po­si­tion Leader wished the British peo­ple the best in this new chap­ter of their his­to­ry.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Op­po­si­tion Leader:

As Leader of the Op­po­si­tion, for­mer Prime Min­is­ter and first fe­male Com­mon­wealth Chair in Of­fice I would like to of­fer my sin­cere con­grat­u­la­tions to the Right Ho­n­ourable Eliz­a­beth Truss, Sec­re­tary of State for For­eign, Com­mon­wealth and De­vel­op­ment Af­fairs as well as Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for South West Nor­folk on be­com­ing Leader of Britain’s Con­ser­v­a­tive Par­ty and the next British Prime Min­is­ter.

As Britain’s 56th Prime Min­is­ter and 3rd fe­male pre­mier, Mrs Truss is well placed to un­der­take this sig­nif­i­cant task giv­en her dy­nam­ic track record of ser­vice to the UK peo­ple over the past decades which has seen her be­come a true de­vel­op­ment-ori­ent­ed as well as a peo­ple-cen­tred politi­cian.

Hav­ing served as For­eign Sec­re­tary, Sec­re­tary for In­ter­na­tion­al Trade, Sec­re­tary for Jus­tice as well as Sec­re­tary for the En­vi­ron­ment, her pro­lif­ic ex­pe­ri­ence as well as the re­silient vi­sion which she has of­fered over the last few weeks present a strong re­silient foun­da­tion to deal with the many is­sues fac­ing the British peo­ple, our Com­mon­wealth and the glob­al com­mu­ni­ty.

As Trinidad and To­ba­go’s first fe­male Prime Min­is­ter, I am heart­ened that yet again an­oth­er woman has en­tered the his­toric doors of Num­ber 10 Down­ing Street show­ing that women will con­tin­ue to break the glass ceil­ing in all forms of ca­reer lead­er­ship. As Britain’s first fe­male Prime Min­is­ter La­dy Thatch­er once said «If you want some­thing said, ask a man. If you want some­thing done ask a Woman»

I would al­so like to of­fer my sin­cere wish­es to out­go­ing Prime Min­is­ter the Right Ho­n­ourable Boris John­son on his fu­ture en­deav­ours as we thank him for his ser­vice to our Com­mon­wealth.

We wish the British peo­ple the best in this new chap­ter of their his­to­ry and we in the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress con­tin­ue to of­fer our hand and sup­port to forge a bet­ter glob­al com­mu­ni­ty.

