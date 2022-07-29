Opposition accuses Young of failing to address illegal quarrying

Entornointeligente.com /

The Op­po­si­tion has slammed Gov­ern­ment on il­le­gal quar­ry­ing and road work fund­ing.

The UNC has ac­cused En­er­gy Min­is­ter Stu­art Young of fail­ing to ad­dress il­le­gal quar­ry­ing and al­so ac­cused Works Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan of be­ing «less than fac­tu­al» con­cern­ing in­suf­fi­cient mon­ey to fix roads.

Re­spec­tive UNC at­tacks came from MPs David Lee and Dave Tan­coo.

Lee, re­fer­ring to re­marks by the Prime Min­is­ter re­cent­ly on il­le­gal quar­ry­ing and crime, said, «I thought il­le­gal quar­ry­ing was a thing of the past giv­en the big ‘grand charge’ by Min­is­ter Young when he took of­fice as En­er­gy Min­is­ter.

«In May 2021, Min­is­ter Young told us he was ‘dri­ven to tack­le il­le­gal quar­ry­ing’. He said since he was Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter, he want­ed to deal with il­le­gal quar­ry­ing. He even viewed it as ‘Gang­ster­ism’.»

Lee claimed Young told the T&T Ex­trac­tive In­dus­tries Trans­paren­cy Ini­tia­tive (TTEITI) in May 2021 that «in­tel­li­gence» that he’d been build­ing in this area, was «go­ing to ben­e­fit the tack­ling of il­le­gal quar­ry­ing.»

«If Min­is­ter Young was de­liv­er­ing on the big talk and ‘grand charge’, there would be no need for the Prime Min­is­ter to specif­i­cal­ly point this out as a main is­sue in­flu­enc­ing crim­i­nal­i­ty. In light of his state­ments that il­le­gal quar­ry­ing is one of the fac­tors fu­elling crime, Min­is­ter Stu­art Young must ac­count to the pop­u­la­tion for how he’s dealt with this se­ri­ous il­le­gal el­e­ment, since he promised to do so over one year ago when he be­came En­er­gy Min­is­ter.»

Ac­cus­ing Young of on­ly pay­ing lip ser­vice re­gard­ing the is­sue, he added, «How long will the Gov­ern­ment keep point­ing to il­le­gal quar­ry­ing as part of the crime scourge with­out tak­ing ac­tion or pre­sent­ing a prop­er plan to deal with it?»

