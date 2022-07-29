Opposition accuses Young of failing to address illegal quarrying

The Opposition has slammed Government on illegal quarrying and road work funding.
The UNC has accused Energy Minister Stuart Young of failing to address illegal quarrying and also accused Works Minister Rohan Sinanan of being «less than factual» concerning insufficient money to fix roads.
Respective UNC attacks came from MPs David Lee and Dave Tancoo.
Lee, referring to remarks by the Prime Minister recently on illegal quarrying and crime, said, «I thought illegal quarrying was a thing of the past given the big ‘grand charge’ by Minister Young when he took office as Energy Minister.
«In May 2021, Minister Young told us he was ‘driven to tackle illegal quarrying’. He said since he was National Security Minister, he wanted to deal with illegal quarrying. He even viewed it as ‘Gangsterism’.»
Lee claimed Young told the T&T Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) in May 2021 that «intelligence» that he’d been building in this area, was «going to benefit the tackling of illegal quarrying.»
«If Minister Young was delivering on the big talk and ‘grand charge’, there would be no need for the Prime Minister to specifically point this out as a main issue influencing criminality. In light of his statements that illegal quarrying is one of the factors fuelling crime, Minister Stuart Young must account to the population for how he’s dealt with this serious illegal element, since he promised to do so over one year ago when he became Energy Minister.»
Accusing Young of only paying lip service regarding the issue, he added, «How long will the Government keep pointing to illegal quarrying as part of the crime scourge without taking action or presenting a proper plan to deal with it?»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian