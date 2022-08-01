OPM press officer passes

Entornointeligente.com /

A press of­fi­cer in the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter who has served un­der sev­er­al prime min­is­ters, Asha Sama­roo, has died.

Sama­roo was al­so the 1st Vice Pres­i­dent and Chair of the San Fer­nan­do Branch of the Di­a­betes As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (DATT).

The Min­istry of Com­mu­ni­ca­tions an­nounced her pass­ing to­day.

She held the ti­tle of Press Of­fi­cer III at the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter.

«Asha was an in­te­gral part of the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter – Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, as a Press Of­fi­cer III with the In­for­ma­tion Di­vi­sion. On be­half of the Min­is­ter in the Min­istry, Ex­ec­u­tive and Staff, we send con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly, friends and col­leagues of Asha Sama­roo,» a state­ment by the Min­istry said.

The Di­a­betes As­so­ci­a­tion said it mourned her pass­ing with a heavy heart, say­ing that she served the DATT for over 15 years.

«Asha will al­ways be re­mem­bered for her work to­wards help­ing peo­ple live bet­ter with Di­a­betes. We ex­tend con­do­lences to her fam­i­ly and friends.»

Sama­roo’s tenure dates back to the ad­min­is­tra­tion of for­mer prime min­is­ter Bas­deo Pan­day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

