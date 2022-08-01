OPM press officer passes

A press officer in the Office of the Prime Minister who has served under several prime ministers, Asha Samaroo, has died.
Samaroo was also the 1st Vice President and Chair of the San Fernando Branch of the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT).
The Ministry of Communications announced her passing today.
She held the title of Press Officer III at the Office of the Prime Minister.
«Asha was an integral part of the Office of the Prime Minister – Communications, as a Press Officer III with the Information Division. On behalf of the Minister in the Ministry, Executive and Staff, we send condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Asha Samaroo,» a statement by the Ministry said.
The Diabetes Association said it mourned her passing with a heavy heart, saying that she served the DATT for over 15 years.
«Asha will always be remembered for her work towards helping people live better with Diabetes. We extend condolences to her family and friends.»
Samaroo’s tenure dates back to the administration of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian