Opposition Members Will No Longer Chair Most Parliamentary Committees

Entornointeligente.com /

The government has departed from the practice of having opposition members chair most of the sessional oversight committees of parliament. Edmund Bartlett, the leader of government business, on Tuesday announced that only the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be led by opposition members. However, Phillip Paulwell, leader of opposition business, raised concern about the move, arguing that the government was “departing from a policy that former Prime Minister Bruce Golding had implemented in 2007” which applied not only for the PAC and PAAC, but for other sessional committees. In response, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the committee meetings, outside of the PAAC and PAC, were being held infrequently. “By the Opposition not calling the committee meetings, not seeing to them being held, they Madam Speaker, have defeated oversight. They Madam Speaker, are being hypocritical and trying to mislead the public because oversight… is not merely or only or singularly on the fiduciary matters,” he contended.

Entornointeligente.com