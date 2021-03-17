OPERATION UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: SURVIVOR STORY: CAROLINA OVERCOMES THE HARDSHIPS OF HEALING DURING THE PANDEMIC

When 22-year-old “Carolina” was looking for work in the Caribbean, she accepted a waitressing job offer at a local club. As she signed on for the job, they confiscated her passport – she was a refugee from a neighboring country. Her “employers” at the club were able to use this to threaten deportation and force her to work. They also used this as an excuse to sexually exploit her.

Carolina was identified and freed by the police two years ago. However, during the pandemic, it was extremely difficult for Carolina to find work. She wanted to make sure she found a safe job.

O.U.R. was connected with Carolina through our partners in the Caribbean. As the O.U.R. Aftercare Team got to know Carolina, they learned more about her hopes and dreams. Through a series of conversations, they also learned that her jaw was lopsided and was also experiencing chronic pain from the physical and sexual abuse she endured.

Thanks to your donations, we were able to help Carolina receive the medical care she needs and support her on her path to finding a successful job. She has a strong desire to learn English, so O.U.R. provided her with a laptop and access to what she needs. The O.U.R. Aftercare Team also connected her with our partners at Mentors International, which will provide her with the resources and training to be successful in the workplace.

Carolina recently got a job with a cell phone company. She is working hard to overcome the hardships she has experienced in her life. She is enjoying her job and we are incredibly excited for her.