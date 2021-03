MOHW Launches Probe Into JAGA’s Implementatiopn Of COVID-19 Protocols

Entornointeligente.com / Radio Jamaica Sports understands that operations at the Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association (JAGA) have been scaled back as the Ministry of Health and Wellness and Wellness (MOHW) has launched an investigation into its implementation of protocols. JAGA is the first local association to hold a national trial since sports was shut down after Jamaica had its first positive case of COVID-19 in March last year. But, after what JAGA called a successful staging of the Gymnastics Classics in January, which saw local and overseas athletes and judges in attendance the Ministry of Health and Wellness ordered a report into how the protocols were carried out. It’s understood that report will be submitted shortly. When contacted, JAGA president Nicole Grant did not reveal the contents of the request from the MOHW, but noted that the association has been diligent in implementing its protocols.

