Lithium Prices Have Soared 88% This Year

Trillion In Clean Energy Investment By 2050 3 hours UK Faces Decline In Oil Production 4 hours Tesla Crash Prompts More Safety Investigations 21 hours U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer 22 hours U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s No.2 Crude Oil Supplier 1 day U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Surged By 67% In 2020 1 day UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized 1 day NTSB: Tesla Uses Customers As Guinea Pigs For Autopilot Tech 2 days Record High Fuel Prices Hurt India’s Oil Demand 3 days Colombia Will Back Its Coal Industry For Decades To Come 4 days Tesla Looks To Develop EV Charging Infrastructure In India 4 days Oil Exploration To Hit Record High In Guyana 4 days China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’ 4 days Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 32 Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels 4 days Europe Can’t Keep Up With Demand For Battery Metals 4 days California County Sued Over A Potential 43,000 New Oil Wells 4 days Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby 4 days Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years 4 days Israel Strikes Iranian Oil Tankers Bound For Syria 5 days Battery Giant LG Chem To Invest $4.5 Billion In U.S. Expansion 5 days U.S. Needs To Cut Emissions By 57% To Meet Paris Agreement Goals 5 days Mexico Energy Reform Sparks Wave Of Lawsuits 5 days Gold Erases Gains On Rebounding Treasury Yields 5 days Coal India Approves $6.4 Billion In New Coal Projects Despite Green Push 5 days Budget Airlines: European Clean Fuel Quotas Are Unfair 5 days Two Major Institutions Team Up To Boost Renewables In Latin America 6 days Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment 6 days Saudis Vow To Protect Oil Facilities And Global Supply After Latest Attacks 6 days Qatar Exports First Oil To Arab Gulf Neighbor Since Rift Ended 6 days Libya’s Oil Production Could Stabilize Under New Unity Government 6 days Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case 6 days 7 days Libya Looks To Boost Oil Production To 1.45 Million Bpd By End-2021 Breaking News: Four New Natural Gas Pipelines Come Online In The U.S

Breaking News: Four New Natural Gas Pipelines Come Online In The U.S.

Lithium Prices Have Soared 88% This Year By MINING.com – Mar 16, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT Lithium prices continue to rise exponentially in China on the back of heavy demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the first ever mid-month assessment by battery supply chain research and price reporting agency Benchmark Mineral Intelligence shows.

Benchmark’s battery grade lithium carbonate midpoint price (EXW China, ≥99.0% Li2CO3) for mid-March shows the raw material up 88% just since the start of the year to over $12,600 a tonne, the highest level since March 2019.

Benchmark says in its new report some transactions were concluded as high as $13,400 on signs of a market shortage with producers running out of inventory. The last time domestic Chinese lithium carbonate sold for more than $13,000 was August 2018.

Lithium hydroxide prices in China have also rallied this year, up more than 20%, although a relatively deep discount to carbonate continues to exist.

Hydroxide prices came close to $25,000 a tonne and carbonate peaked at $23,000 at the start of 2018, but entered a steady decline that only bottomed at the end of last year.

China controls 60% of the world’s lithium processing and refining capacity and a similar percentage of cathode manufacture.

LFP on the up Last month, Benchmark lithium analyst George Miller said “demand for durable, improved, and low-cost LFP cathode material has become rejuvenated in China – a very similar story to what we saw in lithium’s last price run of 2016 but with a much improved product for the 2020s.”

A year ago, Tesla surprised the electric car industry when it announced some Model 3s made in its Shanghai factory will be equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries made by China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

But the cobalt and nickel free vehicle has been a runaway success. In December, only its second full month of sales, the 55KWh LFP-battery Tesla Model 3 captured 5.9% of the global full electric car market in terms of battery capacity deployed despite not being for sale in the US, according to data supplied by Adamas Intelligence.

Boosted by deliveries to Europe, it made up 46% of all Model 3 sales in January and an astonishing 32% (in December it was 47%) of the battery capacity in all LFP-equipped cars worldwide.

That lifted LFP’s overall share of the global battery market in terms of capacity to 18.5% in January, according to Adamas, which tracks demand for EV batteries by chemistry, cell supplier and capacity in over 90 countries.

That’s from only around 1% at the beginning of last year and 3% in June

