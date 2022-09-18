‘Operation Safe City’ launched in POS

‘Operation Safe City’ was launched by Police in Port-of-Spain to return a sense of safety for citizens in the Capital. Senior Superintendent, Roger Alexander, asks the public to be on the lookout for increased police presence in P.O.S from now until the Christmas season. Details follow in this press release…
One of the deliverables for the new Divisional Commander for Port-of-Spain is returning a sense of safety and security to the capital city. Those who live, work and traverse through the city must do so without the fear of imminent crime and danger.
This from Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob as Operation Safe City came into effect in the Port-of-Spain area.
Based on the directive of the Acting Commissioner, officers of the Port-of-Spain Division, inclusive of the Port-of-Spain Task Force (POSTF), Port-of-Spain Gang Unit, Capital City Patrol Unit (CCPU) and the Port-of-Spain City Police conducted the operation between 2 pm and 7 pm yesterday, Friday 16th September.
The operation included several foot and mobile patrols particularly focused within downtown Port-of-Spain between Nelson and Frederick Streets, along Independence Square North and South, where several vehicles and persons were stopped and searched, inclusive of known offenders and their vehicles. Officers paid keen attention to the several business places in the area and were on the lookout for suspicious activity in the area.
As a result, 75 vehicles were searched, 40 Electronic Fixed Penalty Notices were issued to drivers for various traffic offences and 45 Stop and Search forms were completed.
ACP Collis Hazel coordinated the operation, which was directly supervised by Senior Superintendent (Ag) Roger Alexander.
The new Senior Superintendent said that he was eager to get on the ground as he is aware of the unease some persons may feel while in the capital city. He assured that Operation Safe City was not a one-off exercise but will continue and intensify in the weeks ahead leading up to the Christmas season. He said the public can look forward to a heavy police presence as officers will be patrolling in the streets, in the public spaces and in the business areas, providing that blanket of security and high visibility which is a strong deterrent to criminal activity.
He ended by saying that Operation Safe City was just the first salvo in the overall strategy, more intelligence will be gathered, operations will intensity, and arrests will be made, and the criminal elements will understand that Port of Spain does not belong to them, but to the people.
