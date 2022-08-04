Open letter to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on land distribution

To The Honourable Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago
Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley.
13-15 St Clair Avenue
Port of Spain,
Trinidad
I write to you seeking clarification on disturbing statements made recently by the Honourable member of Parliament Fitzgerald Hinds. Mr Hinds clearly states that the cabinet has taken a position of black affirmative action in Agricultural land distribution.
Mr Prime Minister may I remind you that the Wallerfield and Carson field farming projects under the PNM were failed Affirmative actions oriented projects ! Billions were spent with only abandoned farms not long later !
Mr. Prime Minister, you can not legislate or make a farmer by allocating land and tools! Farming requires a love of tilling the land and a spirit of independence no matter how harsh the conditions and how poorly the returns on investments.
If this is now the policy of your Government, can I reasonably now to expect the same equity in the distribution of State jobs in the civil Service that have traditionally been Afro dominated ? Can I expect to see more Indian policeman? Can I now expect to see more people of East Indian decent in your cabinet? Can I finally see equality in the distribution of State resources for funding of cultural events, distribution of HDC houses etc.
It would be unwise for the Government to cherry pick at what is equal and what is not .
Affirmative action has never been proven to work, no matter where it is tried and has only served narrow domestic politics at the expense of State Resources.
I eagerly await your response in this matter.
Yours Respectfully Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
Satya Anand Ashram Aranguez
via email
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian